BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha state council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday announced Sunil Gupta, chief operating officer (aluminium business) of Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda as the chairman for 2025-26.

Suresha G, executive director (Odisha assets operation) of AM/NS India has been appointed as the vice chairman. Speaking on the occasion, Gupta emphasised CII’s strategic focus on driving Odisha’s growth across critical sectors including MSMEs, metals and mining, healthcare, agriculture and food processing.

“CII aims to catalyse inclusive economic progress across the state by expanding its operations, particularly in western Odisha, and partnering closely with the government.

We will also focus on strengthening the industrial ecosystem by promoting green building certification, enhancing export potential, and improving infrastructure,” he said.

Suresha reiterated the council’s commitment to leveraging CII’s Centres of Excellence to bring sectoral expertise to Odisha. “We will support job creation and productivity by providing training on GST, GEM, TQM, and export documentation, while collaborating on skill development of youths,” he said.