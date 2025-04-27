Bargarh farmers demand rabi paddy procurement from May 1; protest delayed schedule

SAMBALPUR: Days the after Bargarh district administration announced uniform rabi paddy procurement from May 14, farmers have raised strong objections, demanding the date be advanced to May 1.
A delegation of farmers under Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan met collector Aditya Goyal on Saturday and submitted that procurement guidelines mandate process begin from May 1 and continue up to June 30. The administration’s decision to push the starting date to the second week of May would only harm the farmers, the delegation said.
In the district level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting on Wednesday, the administration finalised the procurement modalities. However, absence of farmers’ representation in the meeting sparked widespread discontent culminating in a protest under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan outside the collector’s office.
Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, unforeseen circumstances besides weather disruptions leave farmers with barely 30-40 days to clear the harvest. Inadequate infrastructure at the mandis means farmers cannot safely store their produce. “If procurement is delayed, at least administration must ensure paddy is lifted within 48 hours,” he said.
Farmers also questioned the rigidity of paddy to be brought only in gunny bags, arguing they should be allowed to use plastic sacks or any other available means suitable.
In their memorandum, the farmers alleged that procurement system in the district is severely inadequate. Despite over Rs 200 crore lying unused across the three regulated market committees (RMCs) in Attabira, Bargarh and Padmapur, mandis lack basic facilities, forcing farmers to sell their paddy under trees or out in the open. Fearing crop damage, farmers hesitate to bring their produce to market yards. The farmers demanded that unutilized RMC funds be immediately invested in infrastructure development.
The farmers also proposed that mandi staff should be rotated every two years to prevent corruption and favouritism. Despite tall claims by the state government, the practice of arbitrary deductions in the name of fair average quality continued during the recent kharif season. They demanded mandis be made broker-free and direct control of rice millers be curtailed. The farmers suggested that mandi management be entrusted to procuring agents instead of millers.
Responding to the grievances, Goyal assured arrangements would be made to allow harvested paddy to be stored at mandis from May 1. A spot survey would be conducted to address the complaints of farmers and token registration issues would be reconsidered to avoid unfair exclusions besides considered the gunny bag issue, he said.
Besides Mahapatra, Suresh Nikenti, Niran Padhan, Subhal Padhan, Ekadasia Sahu and Prashant Sahu led the delegation.