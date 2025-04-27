Bargarh farmers demand rabi paddy procurement from May 1; protest delayed schedule

SAMBALPUR: Days the after Bargarh district administration announced uniform rabi paddy procurement from May 14, farmers have raised strong objections, demanding the date be advanced to May 1.

A delegation of farmers under Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan met collector Aditya Goyal on Saturday and submitted that procurement guidelines mandate process begin from May 1 and continue up to June 30. The administration’s decision to push the starting date to the second week of May would only harm the farmers, the delegation said.

In the district level procurement committee (DLPC) meeting on Wednesday, the administration finalised the procurement modalities. However, absence of farmers’ representation in the meeting sparked widespread discontent culminating in a protest under the banner of Jay Kisan Andolan outside the collector’s office.

Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, unforeseen circumstances besides weather disruptions leave farmers with barely 30-40 days to clear the harvest. Inadequate infrastructure at the mandis means farmers cannot safely store their produce. “If procurement is delayed, at least administration must ensure paddy is lifted within 48 hours,” he said.

Farmers also questioned the rigidity of paddy to be brought only in gunny bags, arguing they should be allowed to use plastic sacks or any other available means suitable.