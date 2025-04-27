Body of missing four-year-old girl found in under-construction Anganwadi centre in Berhampur, probe on

BERHAMPUR: The body of a four-year-old girl was found from an under construction Anganwadi centre in Khalingi village under Sanakhemundi police limits here on Saturday.

Since the girl’s body bore injury marks, the family suspects the minor may have been sexually assaulted and later killed.

The victim, from Mahanala village, had come with her parents to her maternal uncle’s house in Khalingi. They were here to attend the week long village jatra. While the villagers were busy in jatra celebration, the victim was playing with other kids near her uncle’s house. Later, during dinner, the family found her missing prompting a search.

Unable to trace the girl, her family lodged a complaint in Pattapur police station and a search operation followed. In the wee hours on Saturday, a group detected the girl in under construction building of the Anganwadi centre in village. The police along with scientific team and sniffer dog reached the location and are investigating the matter. Evidence was also collected from the spot.

The body was sent to MKCG MCH for autopsy. Pattapur IIC D R Behera said that the reason of death can only be ascertained after autopsy report.

Meanwhile, the villagers blocked the village road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena reached the village and consoled the bereaved family. He assured for stern action against the culprits.