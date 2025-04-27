Fate of eight lakh ration card applicants uncertain as Odisha begins fresh distribution

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state government has started distribution of ration cards to 5.90 lakh beneficiaries after a fresh survey, the fate of nearly eight lakh applicants hangs in balance as they are yet to receive any clarity on their application status.

The state government had received around 13.86 lakh applications - both via online and offline mode - after its decision to cover all left-out eligible persons under the food security schemes of the central and state governments.

After a field-level verification, the government announced the selection of 5.90 lakh new beneficiaries who will be covered under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS). However, in absence of any communication from the authorities concerned, fate of the remaining around 7.96 lakh applicants is still in the dark. While PDS dealers supplying free rations are their only point of contact to know whether their applications have been selected or rejected, the former too, are clueless.

Sameet Panda, convenor of Odisha Khadya Adhikar Abhijan said inclusion and exclusion under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and SFSS is based on the criteria set by the government in 2014. “However, things have changed a lot in the last 10 years and the government needs to revisit the criteria for selection of beneficiaries. No one is sure if the remaining applications are pending for accommodation in the future or they have been rejected as the government is not putting anything in the public domain,” he added.