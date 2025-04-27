Five of family held for murder of six-year-old boy in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Saturday arrested five members of a family in connection with the murder of a six-year-old boy whose body was found floating in an abandoned stone quarry at Chargotha village under Jenapur police limits in Jajpur district on Thursday.

Bauribandhu Rout, father of the boy, had carried out the gruesome murder with the help of four of his family members and dumped his body in the abandoned stone quarry, police said. Apart from Bauribandhu, his parents, brother and sister-in-law were arrested.

Police said Bauribandhu had married the daughter of a fellow villager seven years back. After the birth of the boy, he threw his wife and son out of his house over some dispute. Since the last four years, the boy and his mother were staying in his maternal uncle’s house. He came under suspicion after the villagers and the boy’s uncle alleged that the father had planned and executed the murder to pave way for his second marriage.