Odisha to prioritise MGNREGA jobs for vulnerable groups with tailored work plans

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to enhance social inclusion and livelihood security, the Odisha government has decided to prioritise wage employment of vulnerable groups under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The groups to be brought under MGNREGA are PwDs, primitive and nomadic tribal groups, denotified tribes, women in special circumstances, senior citizens above 65 years of age, HIV positive people and internally displaced persons. A minimum of 100 days of work will be provided to them with efforts to ensure that they are not excluded due to physical limitations.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has asked all collectors, block development officers and gram panchayats to ensure that eligible individuals from these groups are identified, enrolled, and engaged in suitable work under the scheme.

Panchayati Raj secretary Girish SN said although vulnerable groups from different districts have been already enrolled in the scheme, the idea is to include the left out and provide them job guarantee in a focused way. “They will be involved in works that they can do without much hesitation to reduce deprivation. A list of specific jobs tailored for them has been shared with districts,” he told TNIE.