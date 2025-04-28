CDA moots grand plan for beautifying Kathajodi bank

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) has chalked out a plan for development and beautification of a portion of the right side of Kathajodi river bank. As per the plan, around 200 acre area of Kathajodi river bank near Baranga tehsil will be developed and beautified. The plan was approved during a threadbare discussion in the CDA authority meeting held recently. The proposal has now been sent to the government for its approval.

CDA officials said a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared after receiving government approval and the river front development and beautification work taken up strictly adhering to the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Water Resources and Forest departments and the State Pollution Control Board.

CDA vice-chairman Anam Charan Patra said after getting approval, the agency plans to use over 60 per cent of the 200 acre area for plantation purpose and the remaining area will be utilised for setting up of park, open gym, playground etc.