DIPRO in Odisha's Mayurbhanj plagued by staff shortage

BARIPADA: The district information and public relations office (DIPRO) in Mayurbhanj is facing acute staff shortage with employees working for extended hours to cater to the work at the district headquarters in Baripada and its three sub-divisional offices.

At present only 12 staff members handle operations at these offices against a sanctioned strength of 29 posts. With a senior staff retiring next month, the situation is expected to worsen with additional workload for the existing employees.

As per official sources, the staff crisis has continued for five years due to staff retirements and transfers to other districts as per government orders. Three additional district information and public relation offices in sub-divisions and one headquarter office operate in the district under the supervision of DIPRO at Baripada.

DIPRO Bikash Ranjan Mohanty said, the department has already informed the government about the vacancies.