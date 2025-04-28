ECoR GM inspects railway facilities in West Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) general manager Parmeshwar Funkwal on Saturday conducted a comprehensive inspection of critical rail infrastructure and traffic facility works across the Sambalpur-Jharsuguda railway section in western Odisha.

The inspection was conducted at Jharsuguda Road, Brundamal, Lapanga and Sarla stations with a review of ongoing projects and railway sidings that support the region’s industrial growth. Key projects including BPSL siding at Lapanga, Jharsuguda Road station, Brundamal-Jharsuguda flyover, MAVB siding at Brundamal and Sarla freight examination depot were inspected.

The newly commissioned freight train examination and routine overhauling (ROH) facility at Sarla station will handle 90 to 100 train examinations and 100 wagon ROHs per month. It will reduce turnaround time for bogie tank alumina powder (BTAP) wagons by 30 per cent and enhance freight handling capacity and safety. Divisional railway manager of Sambalpur division Subash C Chaudhary was among the officials present.