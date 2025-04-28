From Jan Aushadhi to fuel pump, PACS start expanding business in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Carrying forward the efforts to expand the business activities of primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large area multipurpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) beyond traditional credit-lending to farmers, four PACS in the state have opened Jan Aushadhi Kendras under Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

The Cooperation department had identified 150 PACS for opening Jana Aushadhi Kendras, of which apart from the four operational ones, 100 others are in the pipeline.

Similarly, the department had identified 13 PACS for distribution of petrol and diesel. One cooperative society in Sundargarh district has already obtained a dealership from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and has started fuel distribution. The remaining societies have applied for licenses and will start operation as soon as they obtain it, sources in the department said.

With a total of 4,253 PACS including the 1,542 multipurpose primary agriculture cooperative societies (MPACS) launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on December 25, 2024, the state government has enabled 701 primary societies as common service centres (CSCs) to deliver e-governance services to rural people.