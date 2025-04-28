Odisha's ambitious coastal highway project hits hurdles due to missing land records

BHUBANESWAR: Delayed by a decade over alignment issues, the ambitious coastal highway project has hit another major hurdle, with land records missing in several villages in at least three coastal districts.

Sources said particulars of over 250 hectare of land across 53 villages in Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts have not been provided to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), stalling further progress of the proposed 346-km highway.

Although four months have passed since the issue was initially flagged by the highway authorities and the state government directed the districts to provide the land details, non-availability of records prior to 1980 in the record room has further complicated the problem.

The four-lane access-controlled greenfield coastal highway will pass through Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore districts. In the first phase, the highway will stretch about 163.2 km, from Rameswar on NH-16 in Khurda to Ratanpur in Kendrapara, covering 134 villages across four districts.

According to the preliminary survey, 768.82 hectare of land will be acquired for the highway which will be built with a 45-metre right of way (RoW) on a design, build, operate, and transfer (hybrid annuity) model. The acquisition includes 113.6 hectare of government land, 15.28 hectare of forest land, and 639.97 hectare of private land.