Promote agri-products from Odisha in global market: Dy CM Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo exhorted exporters to explore array of products, including geographical indication (GI) products from the state for promotion in the global marketplace.

Addressing a workshop-cum-capacity building programme to boost agri-products exports from Odisha at OUAT here, Singh Deo appreciated the active collaboration of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) with the state government to boost agricultural exports from the state. He highlighted the initiatives of the state government for increasing agricultural exports, particularly of organic products.

APEDA chairman Abhishek Dev highlighted the export-oriented strategy for agricultural products with special emphasis on organic products. He emphasised on the untapped potential of the state in terms of agriculture exports, particularly in organic products, owing to huge diversity and quantum of output.

The event exhibited over 10 stalls represented by farmer producer organisations (FPO) and farmer producer companies, women agripreneurs, government departments and exporters from the state. Several GI tagged and agri-products from the state such as Koraput kalajeera rice, Nayagad kanteimundi brinjal, Ganjam kewda flower products, Koraput coffee, Kandhamal haldi powder, Kendrapada rasabali, Salipur rasgolla and khajuri gur, Dhenkanal magaji ladoo and Mayurbhanj kai chutney were displayed at the stalls.

More than 400 stakeholders including representatives of FPOs, FPCs, progressive farmers, government officials and OUAT participated in the programme.