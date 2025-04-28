Tribals meet Mayurbhanj collector over land grabbing

BARIPADA: A group of tribal residents from Keshdiha village in Thakurmunda block of Mayurbhanj district recently met collector Hemakanta Say, seeking justice over land allegedly encroached by another group.

Villagers said around 300 families, both tribal and non-tribal have been residing in Keshdiha on the foothills of Similipal for generations and sustained themselves through agriculture and forest produce collection.

While some families have received land pattas from the Revenue department, others are yet to receive it despite cultivating these lands since their forefathers’ time, said the villagers. However, people residing on the other side of the forest have reportedly occupied their land, claiming ownership. Despite the administration’s awareness of the situation, no solution has been reached, leading to conflicts between the two groups.

The villagers alleged that local police have unfairly targeted them instead of protecting their rights as permanent residents, which has disrupted their livelihood and family sustenance. They said that attempts by revenue inspector and other officials to visit the village for resolution have been met with protests from the encroachers.

Some families have been prohibited from using their lands for agricultural purposes as the land is located in forest area, severely impacting their income sources.Without any employment opportunity, many families now survive only on rations received through BPL cards, which are insufficient to meet their monthly needs. “We are deprived of our rights. We pray the district authority to look into the matter,” said the villagers.

Mayurbhanj collector Hemakanta Say assured to look into the matter.