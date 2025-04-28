Two young talents from Odisha selected for WAVES-2025

BHUBANESWAR: Two young talents from Odisha have been selected to participate in the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES-2025), scheduled to take place in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

Bhagyashree Satpathy and Rishav Mohanty from the state have been chosen among 42 finalists from across the country for the animation filmmaker competition under WAVES, which will serve as a prestigious platform for India’s emerging creative talents.

Bhagyashree, a 22-year-old filmmaker and animation artist from Dharmasala area in Jajpur, is currently pursuing her studies at the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad. Deeply inspired by Indian mythology and regional folklore, her work reimagines traditional narratives with contemporary themes and a bold visual language.

Her project ‘Pasa’ is a concept series that blends mythology with psychological drama, exploring manipulation, gender and control. Bhagyashree has previously directed notable works such as ‘Happy Birthday Tara’ and a documentary film based on Maa Kalijai of Chilika lake.