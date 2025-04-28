Two youths fall into waterfall in Odisha's Keonjhar, drown

KEONJHAR: Two men died after accidentally falling into Garagadabahal waterfall at Badapalashpal in Keonjhar’s Harichandanpur block on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Atul Ranjan Sahu (25) and Rudranarayan Mishra (26) of Jagatsinghpur district.

Police said Sahu and Mishra along with two other youths had come to Keonjhar to visit Chandangiri Hills and Garagadabahal waterfall. All four were residents of Jagatsinghpur and worked in a plant at Duburi in Jajpur district.

On their way up the hill, they were taking photographs of the scenic waterfall when Sahu and Mishra slipped and fell into the water. The duo drowned as they did not know swimming.

A short while later, some locals who had come to the waterfall to take bath were informed about the incident by the two surviving youths. The locals searched for the missing duo but could not trace them in the waterfall.

On being informed, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After around 20 minutes, the bodies of Sahu and Mishra were recovered.

A case has been registered in Harichandanpur police station in this connection. Police said the families of the deceased youths have reached Keonjhar.

The bodies will be sent to the hospital for postmortem.