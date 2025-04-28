Woman gang-raped, stabbed in Odisha's Jajpur; police investigation on

JAJPUR: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and stabbed multiple times by a group of youths on the outskirts of Jajpur town here, police said on Sunday.

The shocking incident took place on April 22 and came to light after the victim lodged a complaint with police on Saturday night. The woman is a resident of Motorangapal, around 8 km from Jajpur town.

Police sources said the woman, who works in a private company in the town, was waiting for a public transport vehicle at Gandhi chowk to go home in the evening on April 22. An auto-rickshaw arrived on the spot and offered her a ride. Two youths were already inside the three-wheeler but she agreed to share the ride with them.

Instead of taking her home, the auto-rickshaw driver reached a secluded place on the outskirts of Jajpur town where three intoxicated youths were waiting. All the youths then tied the victim’s hand with her dupatta and raped her by taking turns. After committing the crime, they reportedly stabbed her multiple times with a sharp weapon and fled the scene.

Despite suffering serious injuries, the woman managed to reach a nearby house and sought help from its residents. Subsequently, her family members were informed and she was admitted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH) with injuries on her back, hands, palm and other parts of the body.

Jajpur Town IIC Sarat Chandra Patra said police registered a case on basis of the victim’s complaint. Her medical examination was conducted at the DHH on Sunday.

Efforts are on to identify and trace the youths involved in the incident.

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and further investigation is underway, the IIC said, adding the victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries at the DHH and her condition is stable.