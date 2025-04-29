Baijayant meets CM Majhi, seeks help for all-round development of Kendrapara

BHUBANESWAR: Kendrapara MP and national BJP vice-president Baijayant Panda on Monday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed various developmental works including establishment of a logistics park in his district.

As the district is highly susceptible to flooding during rainy season with villages in the lower catchment of major rivers like the Mahanadi, Brahmani, Baitarani and their tributaries facing regular inundation, Panda requested the government to take steps for permanent mitigation of the problem.

He urged the chief minister for construction of a barrage on Luna river to prevent flooding in the low-lying areas. The discussion also focused on protecting Gahagapata area under Garadapur block and Bisibilapata area under Kendrapara-Pattamundai block from floods.

Panda also requested the chief minister for identifying a suitable land for the construction of a charitable multi-specialty hospital in Kendrapara to improve healthcare services in the district. The Sathya Sai Seva Samiti has proposed to set up a hospital in Kendrapara.

The discussion also covered several development projects including establishment of a logistics park, setting up a cold storage, accelerating the works of drinking water projects, promotion of eco-tourism in Dangamala, developing Buddhist tourism in Lalitgiri and others.

He also drew attention to the huge vacancies in different government posts in the district.