Bhitarkanika Park to shut from May 1

KENDRAPARA: The Forest department has banned tourists from entering Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district from May 1 to July 31 for the mating and nesting season of saltwater crocodiles.

Assistant conservator of forests of the park Manas Das said the restriction is imposed so that the estuarine crocodiles are not disturbed during their breeding season by visitors. The sound of the mechanised boats carrying tourists and forest officials also disturb the crocodiles. “Once the reptiles get disturbed during nesting, they become more violent and majority of the crocodile-attack occurs during the nesting season,” added the ACF.

Many local forest dwellers illegally enter the forest areas to collect honey and wood, which disturbs the reptiles.