CB arrests seven in separate cases of duping pilgrims and investment fraud in Odisha

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime unit of Crime Branch on Monday arrested seven persons - two for their alleged involvement in swindling money from pilgrims by creating a fake website, and the other five in separate cases of investment fraud.

Briefing mediapersons, special DG, Crime Branch Vinaytosh Mishra said in the first case, police arrested accused Anshuman Sharma (24) and his aide Aravinda Kumar (35), both Uttar Pradesh natives, for allegedly defrauding gullible pilgrims seeking accommodation in Puri, through their fake website www.neeladribhaktanivas.

The matter came to light after Arabinda Padhee, chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, filed a complaint in this connection on March 10. As per the complaint, the fraudsters had been asking pilgrims to deposit money online to get accommodation at Neeladri Bhakta Nivas in Puri.

A laptop, mobile phone, SIM card, details of the fake website Niladri Bhakta Nivas, Aadhaar card, PAN card, hosting details of Niladri Bhakta Nivas and the SIM card used for registration of website have been seized from the accused persons, he said.

Meanwhile, five other miscreants have also been arrested in separate cases of investment fraud. In the first case, the Crime Branch nabbed one Hiteshbhai Patra (39) from Surat in Gujarat for his alleged involvement in an investment fraud of Rs 1.28 crore.