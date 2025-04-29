Elephant herd guards calves in Dhenkanal, villagers panic

DHENKANAL: Residents of Madhabol under Sarangi range are living in fear for the past two days as a herd of eight elephants continues to camp near their village.

The herd arrived from a nearby reserve forest in search of food and water. It includes two tuskers and as many calves guarded by female elephants. They have been wandering on the outskirts of the village but not yet entered inside.

“The elephants are guarding two calves in the herd and that is the reason they do not leave the village outskirts. During daytime, they stay in the jungle but we fear they might enter the village at night,” said a local. The worried villagers alerted Sarangi forest officials. Despite best efforts, the herd was not leaving the place, possibly because of the calves. Elephants are known to be extremely protective about the little ones in the groups.

Range officer Girish Naik said the staff are trying to chase the herd away from the village. So far the elephants have not caused any damage.