In a first, VSSUT cracks the whip on indiscipline, penalises 100 students

SAMBALPUR: In a rare disciplinary action, around 100 students have been penalised by the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla for violations.

The punishments included reduction of a grade in two or more theory subjects of the ongoing semester and imposition of fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Some students have also been assigned to participate in social work under the supervision of the vice president of sports or hostel wardens.

Following a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee on April 25, the university issued an order listing the names of all 100 students along with the punishments awarded. Majority of the students belonged to the third year followed by 11 4th year students, 11 1st year students, two 2nd year students and one M.Sc. student.

The violations included indiscipline, poor attendance and breach of university regulations such as visiting restricted areas in and around Hirakud dam reservoir despite prohibitions.

The list includes six 4th year girls who had violated the prohibition order and visited Fishery Point in Burla, an act that led to the tragic death of a fellow student earlier this month. Along with the reduction of one grade in all theory and sessional subjects, they have been fined Rs 5,000 each and expelled from their respective hostels.

Additionally, around 24 students have been debarred from holding any elected, nominated or selected offices, participating in activities or serving as captains of sports teams. They have also been barred from receiving medals, certificates, and prizes linked to academic and extracurricular achievements.

Except for 15 students, the rest have been directed to submit an affidavit, along with their parents, at the office of the dean of students’ welfare to refrain from any form of indiscipline for the remainder of their time at VSSUT to avoid further severe punishment or expulsion. Students have been given time until May 9 to deposit their fines.

“Our intent is not to impose unnecessary restrictions on students but to safeguard their lives by ensuring a culture of responsibility and accountability,” said a university spokesperson.