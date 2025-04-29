Keonjhar truckers protest ore transport through slurry pipes

KEONJHAR: Protesting transportation of iron ore through slurry pipelines, truck owners’ associations of Keonjhar on Monday stopped the ongoing pipe-laying work across the district on Monday.

The agitating members of truck owners’ associations of Keonjhar, Joda, Barbil, Guali and Bhadrasahi halted the slurry pipeline-laying work at Gopalpur, Katarabeda, Ghatgaon, Anandpur and Kanjipani areas in the district.

Sources said the truckers have been long protesting transportation of iron ore through pipelines. Demanding priority for local trucks in mineral transportation, they have approached the district administration and even staged dharna several times in the past but to no avail. Recently on April 16, members of the core committee of the truck owners’ associations had met the district collector and SP over their demands.

Convener of the core committee Debu Patnaik said the truckers were forced to take matters into their own hands as the district administration failed to stop transportation of iron ore through slurry pipelines.