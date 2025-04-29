OJEE to commence from May 2, to include nursing courses this year onwards

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 for professional courses in the state will be held from May 2 to May 12, officials said on Monday.

For the first time this year, OJEE will also be conducted for the nursing courses. Until last year, the OJEE included pharmacy along with other technical and professional courses, while the exams for nursing courses were being conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). The exam has now been included in the joint entrance on the basis of DMET’s recommendation, an official said.

A total of 92,000 candidates - around 26,000 more than last year, have registered to appear for OJEE-2025. Around 20,000 students will appear for the basic BSc nursing exam.

As per the notification, only those who qualify in the OJEE-2025 will be allowed for admission to basic BSc nursing course in the state. The NEET qualified candidates will not be eligible for admission to this course in Odisha, the committee has clarified.

Officials said, the OJEE-2025 will be conducted in three shifts. The first sitting will commence at around 8.30 am, while the final sitting will take place from 4.30 pm in the evening.

BPharm has been scheduled for all sittings on the first day. Apart from BPharm, the exam will also be held for LE (lateral entry) Pharm, LE Tech, MTech, Integrated MBA, MCA, BCAT (cinematography and sound recording and design), BPlan and LE Tech (diploma). The exam for nursing courses will be held on May 10 and 11.

Candidates registered for the exams can download their admit card from the OJEE website.