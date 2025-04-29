OPSC, OSSC paper row: Aspirants seek re-exam

BHUBANESWAR : A day after irregularities were reported in the OPSC and OSSC examinations, the candidates on Monday demanded cancellation and reconduct of both the tests. The state government has, meanwhile, assured of investigating the discrepancies.

Protesting the irregularities, candidates alleged that such incidents have become frequent in the government recruitment agencies despite implementation of the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The state government had last year passed the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 in the Assembly, which prescribes stringent punishment including up to 10 years of imprisonment, for crimes in recruitment and entrance examinations.

Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2023 Main Examination conducted by OPSC on Sunday, demanded that examination for anthropology (optional subject) be entirely cancelled and conducted again. While the exam was conducted for two papers -paper-I and paper-II, candidates complained that in the first sitting for anthropology paper-I, they received questions from paper-II and vice-versa.

“By the time students realised the goof-up, they had already lost an hour and missed out on questions of at least 50 to 60 marks. The exam should be conducted again,” demanded Ritwik Parida, a candidate.