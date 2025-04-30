‘Leave India’ notice to Pakistani woman in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: A Pakistani national living at Bada Masjid lane in Berhampur for over forty years was issued notice by the Berhampur town police to leave India by April 27 as per direction by national government.

Sixty-year-old Rahima Araa, however, has not left yet. Her family says she has no family in Pakistan.

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Berhampur SP Dr Saravana Vivek M said that Rahima is originally from Rawalpindi. She has been staying in Berhampur since 1980 after she got married to Sayad Riyazudin of Berhampur. The couple have three daughters.

Her husband Sayad died a few years ago. Two of her daughters are married and live in Jamshedpur and Berhampur respectively. The younger daughter Ursaa Begam is unmarried and stays with her mother.

Rahima had gone to her daughter’s house in Jamshedpur when officials visited her house to serve the notice. Later on April 28, notice was served to her online through WhatsApp and subsequently Jamshedpur police was also intimated of the same.

Sayad Nisar, the younger brother of Riyazudin said, “Sayad has already passed and Rahima has no family member in Pakistan. Under such circumstances, if she goes there, she will be killed.” Her younger daughter also appealed the government to re-consider the notice to her mother.

Meanwhile, the visa and passport of Rahima is under verification.