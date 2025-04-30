Man trampled in Rasgovindpur; tusker dies in Karanjia

BARIPADA: A 52-year-old man was trampled to death while attempting to drive elephants away from paddy fields in Purnachandrapur village under Rasgovindpur police limits on Monday night.

According to sources, a herd of 23 elephants has been in the locality for some days and damaged high-yielding crops in the field. Local farmers had been attempting to drive the herd away by beating drums, bursting crackers, and waving torches.

On Monday night, during one such attempt, a tusker turned back toward the group of farmers and trampled Hemanta Kumar Jena on the spot. He was immediately rushed to Amarda primary health centre where doctors declared him brought dead.

On being informed, Rasgovindpur police reached the hospital and seized the body. An unnatural death case was registered and the body sent for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

Range officer Ghanashyam Singh said that a group of forest personnel and Gaja Sathi had been monitoring the movement of the elephant herd. “Despite warnings to farmers not to approach the elephants and our efforts to redirect the herd, they did not respond and one of them met with accident,” he said.

The Forest department released 10 per cent of the ex gratia to the kin of deceased and the remaining will be provided after official formalities are met, added Singh.