Minor girl rescued after a month from Hyderabad

KENDRAPARA: A 16-year-old minor girl, kidnapped from Kendrapara, was rescued after more than a month by police from Hyderabad on Monday. The kidnapper was arrested too.

The girl was allegedly raped by the accused who was identified as Ajit Samal, a 22-year-old neighbour of the victim.

As per report, the victim is a Class X student of Chandibausamula village under Rajnagar police station. She was allegedly abducted by her neighbour on March 3 when she was on way to the local market.

The victim’s mother filed an FIR on March 4 at Rajnagar police station alleging her minor daughter was kidnapped by the accused. Acting on the FIR, police filed a case and launched investigation into the matter.

The accused was arrested based on call detail record and technical surveillance, said IIC of Rajnagar police station Naresh Sahoo.

The accused was booked under sections 140 and 70(2) under BNS and under sections 4 and 6 of POCSO Act. He was produced in a court at Kendrapara on Tuesday. The court rejected his bail application and remanded him to judicial custody, added the police officer.