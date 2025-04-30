Odisha government to form panel to speed up Debrigarh tiger reserve plan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated process for formation of an expert committee to move forward with its plan of declaring Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary as a tiger reserve (TR).

A senior forest officer informed that the wildlife wing has been asked to suggest names for formation of the tiger expert panel that will help the government in carrying out the assessment and proceed further in the matter. “The panel is expected to be formed within a week,” he said.

This apart, the Forest department will hold gram sabhas in 52 villages located in the vicinity of the proposed tiger reserve, to take local communities into confidence before notifying the tiger reserve, the officer said.

In 2018, the state government had proposed Debrigarh along with Dehchuan and Sarraiadamak-Budharaja reserve forests to be declared as a tiger reserve stating that the rich forest of the region made it a suitable habitat for big cat reintroduction.

Considering its proposal, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), in its 17th technical committee meeting in December 2022, had accorded its in-principle approval for declaration of Debrigarh sanctuary as a tiger reserve.