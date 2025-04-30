Odisha signs MoU with Gates Foundation for inclusive growth in farming sector

BHUBANESWAR: The state government and the Gates Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several areas including promoting inclusive agriculture and enhancing productivity in dairy and fisheries sectors.

This strategic partnership anchored by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department will be a multi-year collaboration focused on technical support, research and implementation of climate-smart agriculture (CSA) practices.

Deputy chief minister-cum-minister for Agriculture KV Singh Deo said the signing of MoU with the Gates Foundation marks a significant step towards future-ready agriculture in the state. It reaffirms the government’s commitment to invest in knowledge, innovation and partnerships that benefit farmers.

Director (poverty alleviation), Gates Foundation, Alkesh Wadhwani said, “We are happy to get into collaboration with the Odisha government especially in the agriculture and allied sectors. The MoU reinforces our continued collaboration and shared commitment to a resilient and inclusive future for Odisha’s farmers.”

On this occasion, a climate-smart agriculture alliance initiative was launched. It will bring together government agencies, research institutions, startups, civil societies, NGOs, farmer institutions and private sector to accelerate climate-smart technology and strategy adoption and innovation.