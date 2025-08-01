17-year-old girl abducted, raped in captivity for 14 days in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 17-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped and raped for 14 days in captivity by a 20-year-old man, was rescued by Talsara police of Sundargarh, about 140 km from Rourkela, on Thursday.

Sub-divisional police officer of Sundargarh Nirmal Mohapatra said the victim was rescued from a rented accommodation of the accused where she was kept captive. The youth has been detained.

Though the family of the victim had lodged a missing person report on July 20, police could not trace her. It was the family which found about the girl’s whereabouts and informed Talasara police, which then acted.

Reports said the girl went missing on July 16 and after an unsuccessful search, her father had lodged a missing person complaint on July 20 at Talsara police station. The victim’s family kept the search on for the missing girl and finally got information about her and sought police help. After the rescue, the minor girl told her parents that she was kidnapped and raped by the 20-year-old. Statement of the victim was recorded and her medical examination conducted.

He said the accused was well-acquainted with the victim and the missing person case would now be converted into kidnapping and rape.

The girl was last seen on July 16 leaving for her relative’s house when the youth kidnapped her.