4-year-old running fever administered anti-rabies shot in Odisha's Bonai, probe begins

ROURKELA: A four-year-old girl with a fever was wrongly administered anti-rabies shot at Bonai sub-divisional hospital prompting the Sundargarh district health administration to conduct an inquiry on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, but came to light on the day when the child’s mother returned for consultation after the girl’s fever did not subside.

After a preliminary probe into the incident, the paediatrician has been shifted to his original place of posting in Lahunipada block for manipulation of the prescription.

Chinmayee Jena, a resident of Jagannathpur village in Bonai block, had brought her child to the hospital for fever treatment on Tuesday and after check-up, the paediatrician handed over a prescription for anti-rabies vaccine. The unsuspecting woman took the vaccine from the hospital’s drug distribution centre and got the shot administered to the child. The second dose was scheduled after a week.

However, when the child’s fever did not subside, Jena returned to the hospital and came to know that her child had been prescribed and administered anti-rabies vaccine. She, accompanied by other villagers, confronted the treating doctor but failed to get any satisfactory reply. Jena alleged that the paediatrician tore the prescription and wrote another one and sought to convince it would not have any adverse impact.