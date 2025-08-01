Baitarani river crosses warning level in Bhadrak; fresh flood fears amid heavy rainfall

BHADRAK: The Baitarani river breached the warning level near Akhuapada in Bhadrak district on Thursday morning, sparking fresh concerns of floods.

The river was flowing at 18.12 metre, above the warning mark of 17.83 metre and inching toward the danger level of 18.33 metre, according to the Bhadrak Emergency Office.

Officials confirmed that the water level is rising steadily due to incessant rainfall since Wednesday night. Bhadrak recorded 159 mm of rainfall by 2 pm on the day.

With memories of the recent flood still fresh, the swelling river has triggered concerns, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The district administration has issued alerts and ramped up preparedness to prevent potential damage.

Although floodwaters from the previous deluge have largely receded, waterlogging persists in several areas, especially in Dhamnagar block, one of the worst affected regions. Officials fear renewed inundation could worsen the crisis for farmers who had just completed sowing.

Blocks such as Chandabali and Bhandaripokhari are also at risk, with rising waters threatening to submerge vegetable farms and newly planted crops. Farmers already reeling from earlier losses now face the possibility of further devastation.

Bhadrak collector Dillip Routray said precautionary measures are being implemented on a war footing. Residents in vulnerable zones have been alerted, and disaster response teams are on standby, he said.