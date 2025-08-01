Complete ban on single-use plastic in all government offices in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Concerned over the rampant use of single-use plastic items, that have been banned in Odisha since 2019, the state government has asked all departments to stop use of the banned products on all office premises including Lok Seva Bhawan.

Additional chief secretary, Forest department, Satyabrata Sahu, in a letter to his counterparts, secretaries and commissioners in different departments, has asked to stop the use of plastic water bottles on all office premises during meetings, conferences, workshops and official gatherings. He has suggested use of steel, copper, glass or bamboo bottles as alternatives to discourage use of single-use plastic.

Sahu has also called for a ban on use of plastic or thermocol cutlery including plates, trays, bowls, cups and spoons in government offices, autonomous bodies as well as public sector undertakings. The authorities have been asked to do away with the use of polythene bags for any purpose on office premises. Bags made up of paper, jute cloth or any other organic substance can be used, his letter read.

As per the order of the department, carrying food items as well as tea and coffee in polythene will be prevented, while the authorities will also use paper wraps as an alternative against flower bouquets, gifts and mementos wrapped in plastic sheets.

To make Odisha plastic-free, the state government had enforced a blanket ban on single-use plastic in all urban local bodies from October 1, 2019, calling for total restriction on manufacture, sale, trade, import, store, carrying, transport and use or distribution of polythene and plastic items.

The government has also banned single-use plastic in picnic spots as well as protected areas including sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves. The ban, however, hasn’t yielded desired results, especially in rural and urban areas, owing to poor enforcement measures.

The Orissa Environmental Society welcomed the fresh directive from the state government. Working president of the society Jayakrushna Panigrahi urged the government to encourage eco-friendly alternatives and tighten enforcement to make Odisha a model single-use plastic-free state.