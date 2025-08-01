Development commissioner Garg submits Puri stampede probe report to CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Development commissioner Anu Garg on Thursday submitted the inquiry report on the stampede near Gundicha temple during Rath Yatra in Puri to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The report comes after a month-long investigation into the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of three lives including two women devotees. The chief minister ordered an administrative inquiry into incident on June 30, hours after the stampede occurred in the wee hours of the day due to massive crowding at the Gundicha temple for darshan of Lord Jagannath.

The inquiry led by Garg was asked to submit a report within a month. She was tasked to find out the reason behind the incident and suggest measures that can be taken so that such mishaps do not repeat in future.

While findings of the inquiry has not been revealed, it is expected that the report may have pointed to significant security lapses, lack of coordination of temple administration with servitors on fixing timings for darshan and lapses on the part of the district administration in crowd management, which led to the mishap.

The state government is likely to take further action based on the findings and recommendations outlined in the report.