Empower SDHs in Odisha to issue PwD certificates, Health department urged

BHUBANESWAR: The sub-divisional hospitals in the state could soon be given the power to issue disability certificates to persons with disabilities (PwDs).
In order to streamline disability certification and enhance accessibility for the differently-abled persons, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has urged the Health and Family Welfare department to authorise sub-divisional hospitals to conduct disability assessments and issue unique disability identity (UDID) cards.
Currently, UDID cards mandated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 are issued through 33 notified hospitals, especially at district headquarters hospitals (DHHs). These hospitals are authorised for medical assessments and issuance of disability certificates, as per Rule 17 and 18 of the RPwD Rules, 2017.
Stating that the centralised model of certification has resulted in a substantial backlog of UDID applications, particularly in populous and geographically large districts, additional secretary of SSEPD department Sonia Behera has urged her counterpart in the Health department to take steps for authorisation of sub-divisional hospitals to generate UDID cards.
She pointed out that PwDs from remote and rural regions are facing immense difficulties in accessing DHHs for medical board assessments, resulting in delays and discouragement from availing the certification and related entitlements.
The UDID project, an initiative of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities of the Centre, aims to create a nationwide database of PwDs and streamline access to benefits, schemes and entitlements.
The SSEPD department has proposed the inclusion of 33 sub-divisional hospitals in the UDID certification process to address the mounting backlog and improve outreach. “It will facilitate speedy disposal of pending UDID applications and effective delivery of welfare schemes in the state,” read the communication to the Health department.
Several associations of PwDs have welcomed the move. They said authorising SDHs to conduct disability assessment and generate UDID card at their level will not only decentralise service delivery but also enable faster processing of applications and improve coverage across the state.