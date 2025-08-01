Empower SDHs in Odisha to issue PwD certificates, Health department urged

BHUBANESWAR: The sub-divisional hospitals in the state could soon be given the power to issue disability certificates to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

In order to streamline disability certification and enhance accessibility for the differently-abled persons, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has urged the Health and Family Welfare department to authorise sub-divisional hospitals to conduct disability assessments and issue unique disability identity (UDID) cards.

Currently, UDID cards mandated under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 are issued through 33 notified hospitals, especially at district headquarters hospitals (DHHs). These hospitals are authorised for medical assessments and issuance of disability certificates, as per Rule 17 and 18 of the RPwD Rules, 2017.

Stating that the centralised model of certification has resulted in a substantial backlog of UDID applications, particularly in populous and geographically large districts, additional secretary of SSEPD department Sonia Behera has urged her counterpart in the Health department to take steps for authorisation of sub-divisional hospitals to generate UDID cards.