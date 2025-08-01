Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park reopens for tourists today

KENDRAPARA: Bhitarkanika National Park will reopen for tourists on August 1 after a three-month closure during the nesting and mating season of saltwater crocodiles.

The park was closed from May 1 to July 31. As per the January 2025 census, the park is home to 1,826 crocodiles. This breeding season, around 117 saltwater crocodile nests were recorded, he added.

The park is also home to variety of wildlife, including spotted deer, fishing cats, wild boars, and many avian species.

To enhance tourist experience, the Forest department has renovated a 600 metre long wooden canopy bridge situated 15 metre above the ground in the mangrove forest. The bridge offers tourists a chance to get an up-close view of the wildlife and forest.

“We have renovated the watch tower, hunting tower, pond of the albino crocodile ‘Gori’ in the park. The Forest department has set up rest houses in Dangamala and Gupti and tourists can book their visits through www.ecotourodisha.com.

The department also imposed strict ban on plastic bottles and polythene, implementing green protocol throughout the protected area,” said assistant conservator of forests Manas Das.