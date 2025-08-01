VCL India to set up valve manufacturing unit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ambassador of Luxembourg to India Peggy Frantzen hailed Odisha as one of the most investor-friendly states in the country with huge potential for industrial growth and global partnerships.

Speaking at the inauguration of the corporate office of VCL India Pvt Ltd here on Wednesday, Frantzen said the long-term partnership and cooperation in the steel sector, which started nearly 100 years ago, have been strengthened through VCL’s presence in India.

The VCL India Pvt Ltd is the Indian arm of the Luxembourg-based VCL Group, a market leader in Europe for specialised valves and equipment for the global iron and steel industry. It plans to expand its domestic operations and set up a manufacturing unit in the state in next two to three years.

Additional chief secretary of Industries and I&PR Hemant Sharma briefed the visiting dignitaries on the state’s evolving industrial profile and investment-friendly policies. He welcomed VCL’s entry into Odisha as a part of the state government’s focus on attracting FDI.

“Odisha offers a compelling proposition for investors. This investment signifies the deepening economic ties between India and Luxembourg. It reflects Odisha’s growing stature as a preferred destination for global investments,” Sharma said.

Chairman of VCL SA and CEO of SAB Group Mario Kratz said the decision to set up operations in Bhubaneswar was driven by the company’s desire to stay close to its customers and contribute to the state’s vibrant industrial landscape.

Director of VCL India Aswini Khuntia said the company combines advanced engineering with precision manufacturing and it looks forward to replicating the same excellence in India. “We are committed to delivering value to our clients, forging strong local collaborations and contributing to Odisha’s industrial development,” he said.

VCL’s managing director and global head Rainer Zilliken and consul of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in India Rajat Dalmia were also present along with representatives from industry bodies including CII, FICCI, UCCI and ASSOCHAM.