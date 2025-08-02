Argument turns tragic as married woman sets herself ablaze, male friend suffers critical burns in Odisha

BARIPADA: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly immolating herself, while her male friend, who tried to save her, sustained critical burn injuries in the Khiching area under Raruan police limits on Saturday.

The woman, Bharati Patra, was married and had an eight-year-old daughter. She was a resident of Patra Sahi village under Sukruli block. Her friend, Harihar Acharaya (35), who is also married and has an eight-year-old daughter, hails from Chanpur village under Rairangpur police limits.

Bharati was declared dead at Sukruli health centre, while Harihar, who suffered serious injuries, was initially taken to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

As per preliminary investigation, Bharati and Harihar allegedly shared a relationship and met frequently.