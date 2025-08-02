Argument turns tragic as married woman sets herself ablaze, male friend suffers critical burns in Odisha
BARIPADA: A 30-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly immolating herself, while her male friend, who tried to save her, sustained critical burn injuries in the Khiching area under Raruan police limits on Saturday.
The woman, Bharati Patra, was married and had an eight-year-old daughter. She was a resident of Patra Sahi village under Sukruli block. Her friend, Harihar Acharaya (35), who is also married and has an eight-year-old daughter, hails from Chanpur village under Rairangpur police limits.
Bharati was declared dead at Sukruli health centre, while Harihar, who suffered serious injuries, was initially taken to the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
As per preliminary investigation, Bharati and Harihar allegedly shared a relationship and met frequently.
Karanjia SDPO Nabakishore Nayak said, “This morning, Harihar came to Patra Sahi to meet Bharati and the duo went back to her house. The two seemed to have picked up an argument which escalated and in a fit of rage, Bharati brought a bottle of petrol, poured it on herself and set herself ablaze. When Harihar tried to put out the fire, he got serious burn injuries.”
Engulfed in flames, the two reportedly ran outside, attracting the attention of neighbours who rushed to help and attempted to douse the fire. Both were taken to the Sukruli health centre, where the doctor declared Bharati dead. Harihar received preliminary treatment before being shifted due to the severity of his injuries.
The SDPO added that the duo appeared to be in an affair and a dispute may have allegedly triggered the incident. A case of unnatural death has been registered, and the investigation is underway by inspector of Raruan police station, Anadi Patayat.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)