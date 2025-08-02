Awareness drive launched to tackle man-elephant conflict in Dhenkanal

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL : The growing human-elephant conflict in which three persons were killed in Hindol range of Dhenkanal forest division has prompted state government to launch a special community awareness drive to bring behavioural change of villagers in the region, grappling with over 200 elephants.

PCCF wildlife Prem Kumar Jha said the DFO and frontline staff have been asked to intensify sensitisation and information, education, and communication (IEC) programmes on the field and make people aware about the do’s and don’ts when elephants stray close to the human settlements in the region.

“Since people often move out early in the morning, the frontline staff will carry out the special drive to guide them about their responsibilities to avoid conflict with wildlife. This will be taken up in a sustained manner to bring behavioural change, a crucial step to bring down conflict in the sensitive region,” Jha said.

Sources said around 400 elephants currently inhabit the Dhenkanal region, with nearly 200 in Hindol range alone, the highest concentration in any forest range across the state.

These elephants frequently migrate from adjoining areas such as Bantala, Talcher, Athgarh, and other forest divisions in Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Angul districts. This year alone, the Hindol range has reported eight human deaths due to elephant attacks. The conflict has also resulted in death of two elephants in the range in electrocution.

In response, forest officials have launched a comprehensive operation to prevent further loss of life and protect ongoing paddy cultivation.

“Since there has been an increased movement of elephant in the area, over 110 forest personnel have been deployed, supported by a fleet of 15 vehicles to conduct round-the-clock patrolling across vulnerable areas,” informed Dhenkanal divisional forest officer (DFO) Sumit Kumar Kar. “To avoid incidents of electrocution during the monsoon, we’ve also initiated joint patrolling with Tata Power,” he said.

The DFO said, their top priority is to prevent human deaths and crop damage. “We have activated an early warning system with over 50 alert units installed across the range. Additionally, an awareness campaign has been launched throughout the district, urging residents to avoid forest areas, especially during morning and evening hours when elephant movement is high,” he said.

The elephant attack at Baghadharia village of Hindol early on Thursday, claimed the lives of three elderly persons. In response, the Forest department suspended two of its staff - Hindol ranger Goutam Pradhan and forester-cum-beat-in-charge of Rasol Lusimita Singh - for dereliction of duty.