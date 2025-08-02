Beware! It’s a crocodile, not floating debris in flood-hit Kendrapara villages

KENDRAPARA: Floods in riverside villages of Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks in Kendrapara district has prompted crocodile warnings with several reptiles spotted in swollen waterways after being swept from their habitat in Bhitarkanika National Park.

The villages face a risk as human-crocodile conflict around Bhitarkanika has increased with the estuarine crocodiles killing 11 people in last two years.

District emergency officer (DEO) of Kendrapara said that flood-hit villagers are advised to move cautiously due to the added risk of displaced crocodiles.

Villagers sighted a large crocodile near a pond at Singhgaon on Thursday, while flood-affected residents of Kolidiha spotted a saltwater crocodile in floodwater. They suspect it was carried by floodwater into river Bramahani, 30 km away from Bhitarkanika. “When I saw it, I couldn’t believe my eyes. It was big enough to swallow a man,” said a Kolidiha villager.

The park is home to over 1,800 saltwater crocodiles and there have been reports of unusual crocodile sightings as the reptiles strayed from Bhitarkanika’s water bodies. “We used to catch fish easily in the floodwater. But the presence of crocodiles prevents us from venturing into the floodwater with our fishing nets,” said a fisherman of Penthapala village.

Assistant conservator of forests, Manas Das said, the Forest department has been keeping an eye on the crocodiles in the flood-hit areas. “So far there have been no reports of the crocodiles injuring anyone. After flood water recedes, displaced crocodiles will return to their abode,” he added.

Authorities have installed ‘Beware of Crocodiles’ signboards in many riverside villages, warning residents that crocodiles could be mistaken for floating debris while searching for food during flood, added Das.