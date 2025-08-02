BJD seeks SME Minister Nityananda Gond’s resignation over OTET question paper leak

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Friday launched a scathing attack on the state BJP government over Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) question paper leak demanding the resignation of Minister for School and Mass Education Nityananda Gond.

Addressing mediapersons here, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the recent arrests in connection with the OTET leak has once again exposed the irregularities plaguing the state’s examination system. “The protectors have become predators. The government is merely targeting low-level employees like data entry operators and subordinate staff, while shielding those in key positions. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) authorities and the minister must be held accountable,” he said.

Mohanty alleged that the BJP government has failed to conduct even a single examination properly since coming to power and there have been administrative failures and question paper leaks in at least 13 examinations in last 13 months.

“From OPSC to OSSC and OSSSC, all recruitment bodies have been marred by controversy. Examinations such as RI, amin, ICDS supervisor, excise and police sub-inspector, Odisha Civil Services, SDIPRO and now OTET have witnessed administrative lapses, paper leaks or flawed evaluation processes,” he said.

Referring to the Odisha Judicial Service Exam controversy in February this year, the BJD leader reminded that the Orissa High Court had directed the OPSC to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to each affected candidate due to faulty grading. “Even that order is yet to be implemented, proving the government’s apathy towards students,” he said.

Mohanty also alleged that there were allegations of involvement of a BJP leader in the RI and Amin examination fiasco, but no action has been initiated.