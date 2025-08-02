Child Welfare Committee member detained for sexual harassmemt

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 25-year-old woman, working as district coordinator for an NGO, has accused a member of the child welfare committee (CWC) of sexual harassment over the past seven months in Jagatsinghpur district.

The victim, working with the CWC in her official capacity, alleged that the member repeatedly harassed her sexually during her visits to the CWC office for project-related work. She claimed that the CWC member frequently made inappropriate advances, misbehaved with her and attempted to make unwanted physical contacts under the pretext of seeking personal favours.

Despite raising the issue with the CWC chairperson and other officials, no action was reportedly taken, she said. The survivor, along with other NGO staff, lodged a complaint against the CWC member on Friday. Police have since questioned the survivor, the accused, and other CWC personnel as part of a preliminary inquiry.

Benudhar Senapati, a senior staff of Ruchika Foundation, told TNIE, “We brought the issue to the notice of the CWC chairperson, Jagatsinghpur collector and the district child protection officer, but no action was taken, following which we decided to lodge an FIR.”

Jagatsinghpur SDPO Ajinkya Mane said, a case has been registered based on the complaint. Further investigation is on.