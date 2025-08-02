Medical seats in Odisha reduced by 50 to 1,813 this year: OJEE

BHUBANESWAR: Medical seats in the state has been reduced to 1,813, 50 less than last year, as the admission process for the ensuing 2025-26 academic session has commenced from July 30.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Friday said the number has come down as the National Medical Commission has slashed the MBBS seat stretch of DRIEMS Institute of Health Sciences and Hospital from 100 to 50 this year.

Last year, admission had taken place for 1,863 seats, including 1,709 MBBS and 154 BDS.

However, the MBBS seat strength this year has been reduced to 1,659 this year, an OJEE official said. The MBBS seats include 212 in SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH), Cuttack; 213 in MKCGMCH, Berhampur and 85 seats each in FM Medical College Balasore, SJMCH Puri, DDMCH Keonjhar, GMC Sundargarh, GMC Bhawanipatna and BBMC Balangir. It also includes 42 seats in JKMCH in Jajpur. VIMSAR in Burla, PRMMC in Baripada and SLN MC in Koraput also have 170 and 106, respectively. They, however, will have 10 pc seats reserved under EWS quota.

The total medical seats in the state excludes the 15 per cent All India quota, counselling schedule for which has already been issued by the medical counselling committee (MCC).

JEE Committee chairman DP Satpathy said the registration process for medical counselling under state quota had commenced from July 30 with registration date ending on July 31. However, with the MCC extending the deadline for first round NEE-UG counselling registration up to July 31 for all India quota, it has also been extended till August 2 for state quota.

He said as per the revised schedule, the state merit list will be published on August 3, while choice filling and locking will take place till August 6. The provisional allotment of seats for the first round will be done on August 7. The provisional admission, fee payment and reporting in private and government medical colleges will be done between August 8 and 14.