Odisha decentralises food policy approvals, extends check dam scheme and amends GST rules

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move to decentralise the decision-making process in the food processing sector, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday approved the MSME department’s proposal for enhancing the administrative authority for according approval of fiscal incentive claims under the Odisha Food Processing Policy 2016.

Under the amended provision, the state-level committee (SLC) with MSME secretary as chairperson has been authorised to approve fiscal incentive claims of the promoter on an investment in plant machinery of more than Rs 10 to Rs 50 crore. Prior to these policy changes, the secretary had the limitation to consider and accord approval of incentives for more than Rs 25 lakh up to Rs 1 crore.

Briefing mediapersons on the cabinet decisions, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said five proposals of four departments were approved. The MSME department proposed to bring some amendments in the Odisha Food Processing Policy 2016 to simplify the process of administration/approval of fiscal incentive in line with corresponding provisions of the new version of the food processing policy made effective from September 30, 2022.

He said previously, there were three committees. The state directorate-level committee (SDLC) under chairmanship of director of Industries had the power to accord approval of incentives up to Rs 25 lakh while the sub-committee of the state-level empowered committee (SLEC) under chairmanship of MSME secretary had the capacity to approve incentives of more than Rs 25 lakh up to Rs 1 crore. The SLEC headed by chief secretary was approving incentives for more than Rs 1 crore.

With this amendment, now there will be three committees - the district level committee (DLC) headed by district collector which can approve incentives on investment in plant and machinery up to Rs 1 crore, SDLC for investment of more than Rs 1 crore up to Rs 10 crore and SLC for investment of more than Rs 10 crore up to Rs 50 crore.