Odisha farmers asked to complete e-KYC before Sept 9

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has advised farmers to complete their e-KYC registration before September 9 to be eligible to receive the financial assistance under the CM KISAN Yojana.

The CM KISAN portal of the state government provides one-stop registration services for all category of farmers for both PM KISAN and CM KISAN. Farmers can also complete their registration at Jana Seva Kendras or Common Service Centres in their localities.

Prior to registration under CM KISAN portal, every farmer is required to provide their Aadhaar number and a unique mobile number for e-KYC. They are also required to complete their registration under Krushak Odisha by providing Bhulekh authenticated land details.

All applications will undergo three-tier verification process involving gram panchayat, block and district authorities, district collector being the final authority for approval.

Assistance for eligible beneficiaries will not be processed if their bank accounts are not Aadhaar seeded. Such beneficiaries will be kept on hold and their assistance will be processed retrospectively after receipt of confirmation from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), as per the standard operating procedure of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department.

After completion of the process, the state government will share the eligible list of farmers under CM KISAN to the PM KISAN portal for disbursement of assistance by the central government. The state government has requested the ministry of Agriculture for early integration of the two portals as a large number of farmers from the state are deprived of the central assistance.

While around 51 lakh farmers across the state received the second dose of CM KISAN assistance through DBT on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 30, only 34.98 lakh registered farmers received 19th installment of PM KISAN assistance in February this year.