Petrol, diesel sale in unauthorised containers to attract prosecution under Petroleum and Explosives Act in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on August 2 asked district collectors to strictly enforce the ban on sale, supply and storage of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, in plastic bottles or unauthorised containers.
It also warned that the violators will be prosecuted as per the provisions of law, including the Petroleum and Explosives Acts.
The Government asked the petrol bunks to display the message prominently in both Odia and English.
Issuing a directive to this effect, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, told collectors that unfair practice of selling and transporting petroleum products, both Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (MS and HSD) in unapproved containers, poses serious threats to public safety and the environment.
Notably, these highly inflammable substances, petrol and diesel in particular, are being widely sold and transported in plastic bottles and unapproved containers in different parts of the state, which is a violation of the statutory provisions of multiple acts.
"The government, under the Petroleum Act, 1934, Petroleum Rules, 2002, Explosives Act, 1884, Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other allied legal frameworks, has decided to carry out strict enforcement against such practices in all districts", Singh said.
He also asked the Collectors to convene periodic coordination meetings with key enforcement agencies, including the Superintendents of Police (SPs), Civil Supplies Officers (CSOs), and representatives of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to review the enforcement of the prohibition of sale, supply, and transport of petroleum products in plastic bottles or unapproved containers.
The district collectors were also asked to instruct field officers, including Civil Supplies Inspectors, enforcement squads, Police officials, Tahasildars, and other enforcement personnel, to conduct spot checks and surprise inspections at retail outlets, fuel stations and suspected retail points.
They were also asked to initiate immediate action against violators found supplying petroleum in plastic or any other unauthorised packaging.
Further, they were directed to ensure all fuel dispensing stations and petroleum dealers within their jurisdiction refrain from supplying petroleum products in plastic bottles or unauthorised containers.
“They must also be directed to display a warning by installing visible boards at prominent places in their premises with the message both in Odia and English,” Singh stated, making it clear that any violation of the order will attract prosecution.
The state government has imposed ban on the sale of inflammable substances following the self-immolation of a 20-year-old girl at FM College in Balasore. Also, due to the Puri incident in which a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set ablaze by three miscreants after pouring kerosene on her body.