Petrol, diesel sale in unauthorised containers to attract prosecution under Petroleum and Explosives Act in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on August 2 asked district collectors to strictly enforce the ban on sale, supply and storage of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel, in plastic bottles or unauthorised containers.

It also warned that the violators will be prosecuted as per the provisions of law, including the Petroleum and Explosives Acts.

The Government asked the petrol bunks to display the message prominently in both Odia and English.

Issuing a directive to this effect, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, told collectors that unfair practice of selling and transporting petroleum products, both Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (MS and HSD) in unapproved containers, poses serious threats to public safety and the environment.

Notably, these highly inflammable substances, petrol and diesel in particular, are being widely sold and transported in plastic bottles and unapproved containers in different parts of the state, which is a violation of the statutory provisions of multiple acts.

"The government, under the Petroleum Act, 1934, Petroleum Rules, 2002, Explosives Act, 1884, Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and other allied legal frameworks, has decided to carry out strict enforcement against such practices in all districts", Singh said.