15-year-old girl set ablaze by miscreants in Puri; admitted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In yet another shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl of Puri was set on fire by a group of youths in Balanga area of the district on Saturday morning.

The minor girl who suffered serious burn injuries was rescued by the locals and has now been shitted to AIIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Initial investigation suggested that the girl went to the area to meet a friend when at least three youths suddenly attacked her. She was doused with inflammable substance and set afire. Then they the fled the area.

Locals rushed to rescue the girl who was first taken to Pipili community health centre before being shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

Puri SP-incharge Pinak Mishra confirmed the incident and said a police team is on the spot for investigation and arrest the accused.

“We are yet to receive any complaint in this regard and local villagers have been reluctant to share any information,” he added.

Sources close to minor’s family said they have no personal enmity with anyone.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida expressed shock over the matter and said the victim was immediately shifted to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar and all arrangements are being made for her best treatment.

“The state government will bear all the expenses of her treatment,” said Parida who also is Women and Child Development Minister of the state.

She directed the police to arrest the culprits immediately and take stringent action against them.

The incident comes days after the self-immodeath of a 20-year-old female student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College created a nationwide furore.

A delegation of PCC study committee (Srikant Jena, Jayadev Jena, Debasish Patnaik, Manas Acharya and Pradeep Mohapatra) formed by PCC president Bhakta Charan Das will reach AIIMS at 12.15 pm to inquire about the health of the victim whose condition is stated to be critical. A BJD delegation will also visit AIIMS in the afternoon to meet the minor girl's family members.