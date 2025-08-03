Boudh MVI under Vigilance scanner for amassing DA, found in possession of 36 plots

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance Department on July 3 carried out searches at the property linked to Boudh Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Golap Chandra Hansdah, over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets (DA) and finding out that he owns 36 plots.
The anti-corruption agency traced 35 plots in and around Baripada town and one plot in Balasore town. Hansdah and his family members also own a two-storey building spread over 3,300 sq/ft in Baripada. They were also found in possession of gold and silver ornaments weighing 250 g and 400 g, respectively.
He was also found in possession of bank and postal deposits amounting to Rs 56 lakh, one SUV, among other assets.
Hansdah had reportedly spent Rs 40 lakh towards his daughter’s medical education. Meanwhile, searches are underway at six places linked to Hansdah in Baripada, Boudh and Bhubaneswar.
“Searches are being carried out at Golap Chandra Hansdah's house in Baripada, rented accommodation in Boudh, paternal house at Gudidiha village in Mayurbhanj, rented flat of his daughter in Bhubaneswar’s Pandra, house of his close associate in Baghdiha and his chamber at RTO office in Boudh,” said a Vigilance officer.
Investigation is underway, and further action will be taken accordingly, he added.