Boudh MVI under Vigilance scanner for amassing DA, found in possession of 36 plots

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance Department on July 3 carried out searches at the property linked to Boudh Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Golap Chandra Hansdah, over allegations of amassing disproportionate assets (DA) and finding out that he owns 36 plots.

The anti-corruption agency traced 35 plots in and around Baripada town and one plot in Balasore town. Hansdah and his family members also own a two-storey building spread over 3,300 sq/ft in Baripada. They were also found in possession of gold and silver ornaments weighing 250 g and 400 g, respectively.

He was also found in possession of bank and postal deposits amounting to Rs 56 lakh, one SUV, among other assets.