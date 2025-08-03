BSE vice president arrested in OTET question paper leak case in Odisha

CUTTACK: In a major breakthrough in the special Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) question paper leak case, the Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, vice president of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), for his alleged involvement.

The BSE is responsible for conducting final examinations for various state-sponsored courses, including Class-X board exams, OTET, Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), Teachers’ Certificate (CT) examination, Certificate Course in Physical Education Examination (CPEd), and the Prathama and Madhyama examinations.

With Mohanty’s arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to eight. Earlier, seven others had been arrested, including data entry operator Jitan Moharana and teacher Prasant Kumar Khamari.

Briefing the media, DGP of CID (CB) Vinaytosh Mishra said Mohanty was involved in setting the OTET question papers and was coordinating with a Bhopal-based firm hired for printing them. Before the final printing, the firm had sent a password-protected copy of the paper to Mohanty for proofreading. As per protocol, he was to download and delete the file after proofreading.

However, Mishra said Mohanty violated the protocol by allowing Moharana, who worked in the office of the Controller of Examinations but had no role in setting papers, access to his laptop.