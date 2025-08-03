Farmers concerned as floods damage paddy saplings, veg crop in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The recent floods in Kendrapara have damaged standing paddy saplings, raising concerns of crop loss among the farmers of the district.

“The floods came as a bolt from the blue and left us devastated,” said Manidra Jena, a farmer from Singhagaon village under Pattamundai block. His two-acre paddy field now lies submerged, and he sees no immediate way to recover from the crisis.

Farmer leader Umesh Chandra Singh, who is the secretary of the district unit of Krusaka Sabha, said, “It is a difficult time for farmers. The crop losses will have a direct impact on their livelihood. The flood has not only damaged food grains but also essential vegetables, which are now selling at low prices.”