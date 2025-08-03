Farmers concerned as floods damage paddy saplings, veg crop in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: The recent floods in Kendrapara have damaged standing paddy saplings, raising concerns of crop loss among the farmers of the district.
“The floods came as a bolt from the blue and left us devastated,” said Manidra Jena, a farmer from Singhagaon village under Pattamundai block. His two-acre paddy field now lies submerged, and he sees no immediate way to recover from the crisis.
Farmer leader Umesh Chandra Singh, who is the secretary of the district unit of Krusaka Sabha, said, “It is a difficult time for farmers. The crop losses will have a direct impact on their livelihood. The flood has not only damaged food grains but also essential vegetables, which are now selling at low prices.”
The flooding occurred just two months after farmers planted their paddy saplings. “With the fields submerged for two to three days, the saplings have either been destroyed or are severely wilted,” Singh added.
Vegetable crops across the district have suffered similar damage, causing a surge in market prices. Large stretches of radish, okra, beans, brinjal, pointed gourd, and other seasonal vegetables have been destroyed.
Prasant Sahoo, a vegetable seller from Kendrapara, said, “Vegetables like pumpkin and okra are being sold for double their prices. To minimise losses, farmers began harvesting even tender produce, which has led to high demand and soaring prices.”
The riverside villages of Kendrapara, known for supplying vegetables to major markets in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and other regions, are among the worst hit.
“Hundreds of green patches in these villages have affected,” said Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera.
Additional district magistrate of Kendrapara Rabindra Mallick said, “We have directed the chief district agriculture officer to assess the crop loss in the affected villages. Based on the report, the government will extend assistance to the farmers.”